WhatsApp group chats get four new features, from indefinite message pins to a mentions filter

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WhatsApp adds four changes to group chats

One change lets you pin important messages indefinitely. Until now, pinned messages had to be assigned a time limit. The new option could help groups keep essential information, such as event details or instructions, accessible for longer.

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WhatsApp is also changing how group members can catch up on earlier conversations. Admins and members will be able to share recent chat history with someone even after they have joined the group. You can do this by tapping the person’s name in the group chat. The company says the shared messages will remain protected by end-to-end encryption.

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Another addition is Group Status, which allows users to share status updates with members of a specific group rather than a wider audience. Other members can view and react to these updates or share their own. Like regular Status posts, Group Status updates disappear after 24 hours.

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The fourth change is a filter that brings together unread group conversations in which users have been directly mentioned or received a reply. This also includes messages sent using the @all mention, helping you locate conversations that may need their attention.

Three existing WhatsApp group features worth trying

WhatsApp has also highlighted some features that are already available. You can privately reply to an individual in a group without moving the discussion away from the main chat. You can also turn off multiple answers when creating a poll, which is useful when a group needs to settle on one option.

Another existing feature is member tags, which lets you add a description of your role in a group. For instance, someone could identify themselves as a parent in a school group or as a treasurer in a volunteer group.

Together, these tools give you more ways to manage group conversations, but their usefulness depends on how often you use WhatsApp groups and the kinds of discussions you host.