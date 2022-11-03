WhatsApp Groups can now support up to 1024 members and conduct in-chat polls

WhatsApp Groups are getting some major improvements. The company announced that each group will now support up to 1024 participants. Furthermore, a new feature is being released that will allow users to conduct polls within the group chat. The poll feature compliments the growing size of WhatsApp groups. WhatsApp also enhanced the limit of participants in a video call to 32. The biggest update from today’s announcement is WhatsApp Communities, a feature that is essentially a group of other WhatsApp groups.

New Group Size

WhatsApp is increasing the group size from the current 512 members to 1024 members. This feature will allow the instant messaging app to take on enterprise-level platforms. Since the feature will be rolled out in phases, users might get it in the coming months.

WhatsApp Group In-Chat Polls

In-chat polls for WhatsApp groups have been in development since quite some time. The Meta-owned platform has finally announced that it will be releasing this feature soon. The bigger group size warrants a feature like in-chat polls.

32-member video call

Apart from the group size, WhatsApp will also be enhancing the limit of participants in a video call. WhatsApp will now support up to 32-person video calls. WhatsApp will also be changing the interface and UI of the calling in order to accommodate the higher number of callers.