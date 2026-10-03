WhatsApp hacked? Here’s how to recover your account and log out the attacker

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First, turn off Call Forwarding

If someone else has received your WhatsApp OTP and activated your account on their number, follow these steps before trying to restore your account:

1. Turn off Call Forwarding: Dial ##21# on your phone. This USSD code turns off Call Forwarding.

2. Open WhatsApp’s authorised recovery form: After disabling Call Forwarding, open WhatsApp’s authorised contact form for hacked or impersonated accounts.

3. Select your user status: The form will ask, “Are you a law enforcement officer?” If you are submitting the request as a regular user, select “No”.

4. Enter your WhatsApp number: Select India under the country option and enter the phone number linked to your WhatsApp account. Enter the number again when asked to confirm it.

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5. Report the hacked account: Select “My account has been hacked” to continue with the recovery request.

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Complete the recovery request

6. Explain what happened: The form will ask for details about the problem. In the description field, explain that WhatsApp has logged you out and that you are unable to log in.

7. Provide your contact details: Enter the requested contact information. You will also be asked whether you are a lawyer or representing someone. If that does not apply to you, select “No”.

8. Enter the account holder’s name: Provide the full name of the person whose WhatsApp account has been compromised.

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9. Add and confirm your email: Enter your email address carefully. An alert will be sent to this email, so make sure it is correct. Confirm the email address when asked.

10. Complete the electronic signature: Agree to the required terms and enter your full name where the form asks for an electronic signature.

11. Wait for the account to be logged out: After submitting the request, the person using the compromised WhatsApp account can be logged out within a few hours. You should then receive an alert on your email.

12. Register your WhatsApp number again: Download WhatsApp on your phone and register your number again. You will receive a fresh OTP, which you can use to restore access to your WhatsApp account.