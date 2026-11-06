WhatsApp has a solution for inviting people who don't use the app: Here's what's changing

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WhatsApp Events gets a new way to manage invitations

The update changes how you, as a host, track your plans. Instead of searching through individual chats to find event details, you will get a dedicated Events Home section under Settings.

This section will bring together past and upcoming events, including gatherings you have organised and invitations you have received. You can create customised invitations, check guest responses and send reminders to attendees. WhatsApp is also adding a plus-one option, allowing guests to indicate whether they will bring someone along.

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To invite someone who doesn't use WhatsApp, hosts can create an event, add a cover photo, and share the invitation link. Recipients can open the link in a browser and respond without installing the app.

What happens to your phone number and event details?

WhatsApp says it has added privacy measures for people using these invitations. Your phone number will not be visible to guests you do not know. People without a WhatsApp account will also be able to see the event address only after submitting their RSVP.

The company has clarified that personal messages and calls will continue to remain protected by end-to-end encryption. The new event-sharing option does not change these protections.

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WhatsApp announced the update and said it would roll out the updated Events experience to all over the following weeks. The feature is intended to make organising gatherings easier, even when everyone invited does not use the same app.