WhatsApp Image Scam: What is this new scam and how to protect yourself against it?

As cybercriminals grow more sophisticated, WhatsApp has become a hotbed for online scams, ranging from dangerous links and OTP fraud to alarming “digital arrests”. Now, a new and deeply concerning method is making headlines: the WhatsApp Image Scam.

The Scam: Malware Hidden in WhatsApp Images

This alarming scam involves sending users seemingly harmless images via WhatsApp. But hidden within these pictures is malware capable of stealing sensitive information, including banking credentials, passwords, OTPs, and even UPI details, and, in some cases, allowing cybercriminals to take complete control of the victim’s device.

This method of attack relies on steganography, a technique used to conceal data within digital files such as images. One common form is Least Significant Bit (LSB) steganography, where hidden data is embedded in the least significant parts of a file. In these scams, malware is camouflaged inside image files and activates as soon as the file is opened. Victims may not even receive an OTP notification, making the intrusion harder to detect.

The Jabalpur Case: A Real-World Example

In one such case reported from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, a man lost approximately ₹2 lakh after receiving a WhatsApp message from an unknown number. The message requested help in identifying someone in a photo. After repeated follow-up calls from the same number, the man finally clicked on the image, only to have his phone compromised. The malware immediately accessed his financial data and enabled fraudulent transactions from his bank account.

Why This Scam Is Harder to Detect

Unlike traditional phishing attempts, this technique doesn’t rely on users clicking external links or entering personal information. Simply downloading and opening the image file is enough to compromise the device. The malware gains access to apps and private data, and in some cases, attackers can remotely control the phone without the victim’s knowledge.

How to Stay Safe from WhatsApp Image Scams

As these threats grow more sophisticated, here are some steps to protect yourself and your data:

Do not download images, videos, or click links from unknown or unverified numbers.

Turn off auto-download for media in WhatsApp settings.

Use caller ID apps like Truecaller to verify unknown numbers.

Install reliable antivirus software and keep your device updated.

Report and block suspicious numbers immediately.

Educate friends and family—especially those who may be less tech-savvy—about the risks.

If you've been targeted, report the incident to the Cybercrime portal: https://cybercrime.gov.in

As WhatsApp continues to dominate global messaging, scams like these serve as an urgent reminder to remain cautious. A single click on an unverified image could cost far more than just data, it could cost your peace of mind.