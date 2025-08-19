WhatsApp introduces group call scheduling and interactive features for users

WhatsApp has rolled out new features that allow users to schedule group calls and send out invitations in advance, making the platform more structured for both personal and professional use. The messaging service confirmed the update in a blog post, highlighting that all calls remain protected with end-to-end encryption.

To schedule a call, users need to:

• Press the + button in the Calls tab

• Select the ‘Schedule call’ option

• Add the people or groups to invite

• Attendees will then receive a reminder notification before the call begins

All upcoming calls can be managed in the same tab, with a list of attendees and call links displayed. The person who generates the call link will also receive notifications when someone joins.

Beyond scheduling, WhatsApp is adding ways for users to express themselves during calls. This includes reactions and a “raise hand” option to make group conversations smoother and more interactive.

The development follows the platform’s June rollout of “Message Summaries,” which use MetaAI technology to generate private chat overviews. This feature helps users quickly catch up on unread conversations without scrolling through every message.

According to AFP, WhatsApp’s parent company Meta is also preparing to launch new monetisation features within its Updates tab. These will include paid channel subscriptions, promoted channels in the Discovery directory, and advertisements within Status.