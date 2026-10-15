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WhatsApp introduces guest calls: You can now join voice and video calls without an account or app

WhatsApp introduces guest calls: You can now join voice and video calls without an account or app

WhatsApp is making its calling service more accessible, letting you connect with people outside its platform while preparing calendar integrations that could simplify scheduling work and personal conversations.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 10:36 AM IST
WhatsApp introduces guest calls: You can now join voice and video calls without an account or appWhatsApp guest calling lets non-users join encrypted voice and video calls through a shared link. (Representative image)

You no longer need to convince someone to create a WhatsApp account just to join a call. The Meta-owned messaging platform has introduced guest calling, letting people without a WhatsApp account participate in voice and video conversations through a shared link. The feature could be useful for online meetings, group discussions, tutoring sessions and quick conversations with people who prefer other messaging platforms. It also means guests don't need to install WhatsApp to participate.

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However, the person organising the call must have a WhatsApp account, and guests cannot join automatically. WhatsApp is also preparing another change for later this year that could make arranging calls through calendar invitations more convenient.

MUST READ | WhatsApp is testing scheduled messages on Android: You can plan texts up to 2 weeks ahead

WhatsApp calls now open to non-users

WhatsApp users can create a call link from the Calls tab by tapping the plus (+) icon and sharing it with invitees. Guests can open it in a computer browser, enter their name and request access to a one-to-one or group call. The host must approve each guest before they can join. Until then, invitees remain in a waiting room, and the host can remove them at any point. Calls are free, end-to-end encrypted, and have no time limits, supporting up to 32 participants.

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Guests can share their computer screens, react using thumbs-up and heart emojis, and raise their hands to ask questions. However, they cannot see other participants' phone numbers, send messages or invite additional people themselves.

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Google Calendar and Outlook integration coming

WhatsApp plans to introduce Google Calendar and Outlook integrations later this year. Once available, you will be able to create call links directly through your calendars and include them in event invitations. To use the feature, you will need to install the WhatsApp plugin and connect your account. Invitees will then be able to join through the shared link, whether or not they have a WhatsApp account. The move also brings WhatsApp closer to services like FaceTime, which already lets people join calls through links without needing an account.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 10:36 AM IST
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