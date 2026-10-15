WhatsApp introduces guest calls: You can now join voice and video calls without an account or app

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WhatsApp calls now open to non-users

WhatsApp users can create a call link from the Calls tab by tapping the plus (+) icon and sharing it with invitees. Guests can open it in a computer browser, enter their name and request access to a one-to-one or group call. The host must approve each guest before they can join. Until then, invitees remain in a waiting room, and the host can remove them at any point. Calls are free, end-to-end encrypted, and have no time limits, supporting up to 32 participants.

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Guests can share their computer screens, react using thumbs-up and heart emojis, and raise their hands to ask questions. However, they cannot see other participants' phone numbers, send messages or invite additional people themselves.

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Google Calendar and Outlook integration coming

WhatsApp plans to introduce Google Calendar and Outlook integrations later this year. Once available, you will be able to create call links directly through your calendars and include them in event invitations. To use the feature, you will need to install the WhatsApp plugin and connect your account. Invitees will then be able to join through the shared link, whether or not they have a WhatsApp account. The move also brings WhatsApp closer to services like FaceTime, which already lets people join calls through links without needing an account.