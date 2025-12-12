WhatsApp introduces new features across Chats, Calls, and Updates

WhatsApp has rolled out plenty of in-app features just ahead of the holiday season. These new features are spread across Chats, Calls, and Updates, bringing an upgraded experience and smooth communication for the users. One such feature WhatsApp highlighted is the new “missed call messages,” which replaces the need for sending voicemails. In addition, WhatsApp also brings upgrades to its AI image generation tool.

WhatsApp's new features for the holiday season

Among many of the newly announced WhatsApp features, the missed call message is a new addition that will allow users to record a voice or video note when the recipient is not available to pick up a call. WhatsApp said, “This new approach will make voicemails a thing of the past.” The app has also introduced new stickers for voice chats. These stickers will appear as an animation that will not interrupt the conversation. In addition, WhatsApp will automatically put the speaker in the spotlight in a group call.

WhatsApp has also rolled out improvements to Meta AI’s AI image generation capabilities. Its image generation now gets model capabilities from Midjourney and Flux. WhatsApp highlighted, “you’ll notice huge improvements when creating annual holiday greetings to share in your chats or status.” Users can also animate any photo into a short video using Meta AI with text prompts.

For the Updates section, WhatsApp has added new stickers on Status along with the ability to add music lyrics, questions, and interactive stickers. Lastly, WhatsApp Channels will now include the ability to ask questions, allowing admins to engage with the audience.

For WhatsApp on Desktop, users get a new media tab that consists of documents, links, and media across chats. This feature is rolling out for Mac, Windows, and Web versions of the app.