WhatsApp introduces new features for group chat with Member Tags, Stickers, and more

WhatsApp is rolling out new group chat features to simplify large group conversations. The new features include member tags, text stickers, and event reminders, enabling users to add group-specific labels, convert words or phrases into stickers, and finally plan events better. These features are said to be an expansion of large file sharing, HD media, screen sharing, and voice chats, which were introduced previously.

WhatsApp group chat features: What’s new

WhatsApp has released a blog post announcing new features for group chats. These new updates are focused on “staying connected and expressing yourself in group chats even better.” Here’s everything that’s new:

Member tags: Within the group chat interface, users can assign themselves a custom label that will appear under their name in message bubbles. WhatsApp provided an example saying that you can label yourself as “Goalkeeper” in the football group. The label can also be based on users playing different roles in the groups. Note that the label will not be limited to all groups, but they can have several labels in different groups.

Text stickers: To make conversation more fun and personalised, users in group chats can now turn any word into a sticker, simply by typing text into Sticker Search. This will allow users to create new stickers and create a personalised sticker pack. This way, users seamlessly save reactions to their most used phrases and reactions in sticker form.

Event reminders: Lastly, group chat users can now create and send custom reminders to all the members in the group. This way, all members in the group can track plans for meet-ups, events, online meetings, etc. Users will also be able to set reminder timings.