The feature is still being tested with a limited number of users in select countries, so it may be some time before it reaches everyone.

How the AI agents will work on WhatsApp

According to WABetaInfo, the feature has been spotted in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.37.10.70, available through TestFlight. Once rolled out, users will be able to create up to five agents from the WhatsApp settings. You can name each agent and add a profile picture, after which WhatsApp will generate an API key. You can connect this key to a service hosted by the developer.

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Once connected, the agent will appear in WhatsApp like a regular contact. However, it can access only the messages or content you choose to share with it. Your other personal chats, contacts and media on the device will remain outside its access. Also, not every agent created through the feature has to be AI-powered. Developers can also use it to create regular bots.

Privacy limits and rollout

The biggest limitation is that chats with these agents will not use end-to-end encryption. Disappearing messages will also not work in these conversations. If you want to disconnect an agent or change its connection, WhatsApp will let you reset the API key.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on the feature for Android. For now, however, the iPhone version is available only to a limited group of beta testers in select countries. WhatsApp has not confirmed a timeline for when it will make third-party agent chats available to all users.