Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
WhatsApp is giving parents more control over Teen Accounts: What’s new

WhatsApp is giving parents more control over Teen Accounts: What’s new

WhatsApp has unveiled new parental controls allowing parents more oversight on their teens' usage. The update includes privacy settings, group alerts, and Meta AI chat options to ensure safer communication.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 5:04 PM IST
WhatsApp is giving parents more control over Teen Accounts: What’s new With new safeguards, parents can control teens’ usage of the platform across privacy settings, Meta AI chats, groups.

WhatsApp has introduced new parental controls for Teen Accounts, giving guardians more visibility and control over how their children use the messaging platform. With the new update, parents can set teens’ profile photo and who can add them to WhatsApp groups. They can also manage group-related alerts, control Channels access, manage Status visibility, and others.

Advertisement

Must read: WhatsApp is testing a new way to navigate on Android: What’s new

WhatsApp teen account: What can parents control?

According to a WhatsApp blog post, parents can control teens’ usage of the platform across privacy settings, Meta AI chats, groups, and others. In privacy settings, parents can decide who can add their teen to groups and view their profile picture. They can also get alerts when the teen joins or leaves a group, or when the group reaches 30, 100 or 250 members.

These privacy settings are PIN-protected, which means only parents can change or manage the controls. Parents can also choose between two content settings for Meta AI. The default is the 13+ setting, which offers a standard experience for users aged 13 and above. On the other hand, parents can select “Limited Content”, which provides a more restricted experience.
Under this stricter setting, some private-processing-based features are disabled, including Incognito Chat and message summaries.

Advertisement

Must read: You may soon be able to build your own AI agent inside WhatsApp, but there’s a catch

“We’re building these controls step by step, based on what families tell us they need. All of these controls are being designed to support open conversations about how to use WhatsApp between parents and teens, while keeping everyone’s personal messages private,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.

The new safety features come around the time when India is exploring bringing safeguards for users under 18, or completely banning social media platforms in the country. Despite the added safeguards on teen accounts, WhatsApp will continue to provide end-to-end encryption across messages and calls.

To setup teen account, the user must be below 13, whereas parent or guardian must be 18 or older. These parent-managed accounts work on both iPhone and Android, but the device needs to have the latest version of WhatsApp installed.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 1, 2026 5:03 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more