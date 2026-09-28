WhatsApp is testing a new way to navigate on Android: What’s new

Although the general idea is similar to the iOS tab bar, the Android version is expected to adopt its own design approach rather than simply copy the iPhone interface.

WhatsApp Android navigation bar gets a new look

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is giving the bottom navigation bar a floating effect by separating it from the main interface. The new navigation bar features rounded edges and is being tested in both light and dark theming. The alteration is currently more apparent in the light theme.

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The design is inspired by the floating tab bar on WhatsApp for iOS, a feature introduced when the app launched its new interface. Yet WhatsApp isn't applying the same visual treatment on Android. On Android, the app still follows Google's design guidelines, and the new bar doesn't currently have the same translucent effect as on iOS.

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What time will the new WhatsApp design be available?

In beta version 2.23.10.6, WhatsApp initially moved Chats, Communities, Updates, and Calls to the bottom of the Android interface. The company is at present testing a further redesign of that navigation element.

The current version may not be the final one, as WhatsApp might still make more changes before release. Moreover, WABetaInfo has said users have asked for a more modern Android interface, but WhatsApp has not said whether this feedback affected the redesign. At this stage, there is no confirmed timeline for the broader rollout.