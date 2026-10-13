WhatsApp is testing scheduled messages on Android: You can plan texts up to 2 weeks ahead

How WhatsApp’s scheduled messages feature works

The feature is available to some beta testers running WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.40.7, distributed through the Google Play Store. To schedule a text message or link, you need to type the message in a chat and press and hold the send button. If the feature is available, an interface will let them select the delivery date and time.

Messages can be scheduled from 10 minutes ahead of the current time to up to two weeks in advance. You can also schedule a photo or video by selecting it from the gallery and pressing and holding the send button. The feature also works through the drawing editor, allowing you to edit a photo or add a caption before scheduling it. However, only one photo or video can be included in each scheduled message.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | WhatsApp gets a new bill payment feature in India: What you can pay and how it works

Scheduled messages support WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption. You can find them in a dedicated section within the chat information screen, where you can review, manage or delete messages before delivery. Recipients are not notified when a scheduled message is deleted, and they cannot see that it was scheduled.

What Android you should know

The feature also works in group chats, but only members who were part of the group when the message was scheduled will receive it. Anyone who joins that group later won't receive that message. WhatsApp is gradually expanding access to beta testers, with more accounts expected to receive the feature over the coming weeks. Even if you cannot schedule messages yourself, you can still receive one from another user who has access. WhatsApp has not yet announced a general release date.