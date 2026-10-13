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WhatsApp is testing scheduled messages on Android: You can plan texts up to 2 weeks ahead

WhatsApp is testing scheduled messages on Android: You can plan texts up to 2 weeks ahead

From birthday wishes to work updates, the upcoming feature could help you plan messages in advance and send them automatically without having to open the app at the scheduled time.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 4:30 PM IST
WhatsApp is testing scheduled messages on Android: You can plan texts up to 2 weeks aheadWhatsApp is testing scheduled messages on Android. (Representative image)

In the coming days, you may be busy or unable to access your phone, but this WhatsApp feature could make it easier to send messages at the right time. The messaging platform has started rolling out a scheduled messaging feature to select Android beta testers, allowing beta users to write messages in advance and choose when they should be delivered. The feature supports individual and group chats, along with text, links, photos and videos. According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, scheduled messages can be delivered once the sender has scheduled the message, regardless of whether the app is online or not, whether it is open or closed or even when the phone is switched off. However, the feature is still being tested and is not yet available to all Android users.

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How WhatsApp’s scheduled messages feature works

The feature is available to some beta testers running WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.40.7, distributed through the Google Play Store. To schedule a text message or link, you need to type the message in a chat and press and hold the send button. If the feature is available, an interface will let them select the delivery date and time.

Messages can be scheduled from 10 minutes ahead of the current time to up to two weeks in advance. You can also schedule a photo or video by selecting it from the gallery and pressing and holding the send button. The feature also works through the drawing editor, allowing you to edit a photo or add a caption before scheduling it. However, only one photo or video can be included in each scheduled message.

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Scheduled messages support WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption. You can find them in a dedicated section within the chat information screen, where you can review, manage or delete messages before delivery. Recipients are not notified when a scheduled message is deleted, and they cannot see that it was scheduled.

What Android you should know

The feature also works in group chats, but only members who were part of the group when the message was scheduled will receive it. Anyone who joins that group later won't receive that message. WhatsApp is gradually expanding access to beta testers, with more accounts expected to receive the feature over the coming weeks. Even if you cannot schedule messages yourself, you can still receive one from another user who has access. WhatsApp has not yet announced a general release date.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026 4:30 PM IST
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