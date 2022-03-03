WhatsApp is working on a voice message recording option for Android smartphones

Apple users recently got a new feature on WhatsApp that allows them to pause and resume voice recordings. This is available for WhatsApp users on Apple iOS as well as on desktop. Now, the messaging platform is working on bringing the same option to Android users.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started rolling out a new beta update for Android smartphones that brings in the option to pause the voice note recording on the device.

Going by the GIF that WABetaInfo shared, the feature will work on Android devices just the way it does for Apple devices. Post the update, Android users will be able to see a new pause button if you swipe up after pressing the record button. The same button is used to unpause and resume the recording.

This option to pause a voice recording is very handy for long recordings and also helps save time in situations where you might have gotten disrupted during a recording.

The pause option on Android is not available to all beta testers yet, it’s been rolled out to some testers for the time being and it is also available for Whatsapp Business beta for Android. WhatsApp might roll it out to more beta testers over time with future updates.

WhatsApp also recently added a search shortcut to the redesigned page for some Android beta testers. This shortcut button can be found next to the Video call icon and according to reports, some beta testers were also able to see it in the group info section as well.

Reports state that the search shortcut has not been working as it is meant to but since it is currently in beta, WhatsApp should be able to fix it with future updates before they make it official for all users.

Also Read: WhatsApp removed over 18 lakh accounts in January in India for violating rules

Also Read: WhatsApp testing feature to allow users to create links to join calls on the messaging app