WhatsApp issues clarification on usernames feature via FAQs amid govt scrutiny

WhatsApp’s latest username feature is facing increased regulatory scrutiny over concerns that the feature may lead to fraud and identity impersonation. The username reservation rollout has also been paused until the feature remains under government review.

While the Indian government asks for an explanation, WhatsApp has released a clarification via frequently asked questions (FAQs), outlining concerns around impersonation, scams and unwanted contact.

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As per the FAQs, usernames will be an optional feature, allowing users to decide if they want a username or continue using their phone number. It also revealed that unlike platforms like Instagram or Telegram, WhatsApp says usernames won't be publicly searchable, reducing the chances of unwanted contact.

Must read: WhatsApp Usernames faces India scrutiny: Govt halts roll out, gives Meta 3 days to explain

The feature also includes an optional “username key,” which requires both a username and a unique username key before starting a conversation. The company also assured that it has reserved usernames for public figures, agencies, and Meta Verified accounts.

Here’s how the questions clarify the concerns:

Q: Are usernames mandatory?

A: Nope, they are optional.

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Q: What if the username I want isn't available?

A: There's a few reasons you might not be able to reserve the username you want:

1) It's an existing Instagram or Facebook username; these are reserved for their owners.

2) We've held well-known names and some variations of them -- like public figures, celebrities, government entities and Meta-verified accounts - so they can only be claimed by their legitimate owners. If you try to reserve those, the system will say it's not available.

3) Someone already claimed a common name, in that case use the username generator.

Must read: WhatsApp usernames: Why India's top creators fear scams, impersonation and identity theft

Q: What if someone creates a username similar to mine to impersonate me or run a scam, how do you stop someone from pretending to be me?

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A: Usernames are not available for messaging yet. When they are, and you get a message from someone new, we'll let you know the country origin, and a warning for first time outreach. Well-known public-figure names and their variations are held for verified owners. We're also keeping a close eye on blocks and reports to take action against scammers.

Q: Can random people message me if they know or guess my username?

A: Just like you can't search for a phone number in WhatsApp, you can't search for a username. The best way to prevent someone from contacting you is to add a username key and to choose a username that is unique to WhatsApp.

All the current measures remain in place to prevent unwanted contact, including warnings with details about unknown senders (whether they're a new account, if you share groups, what country they're in) and the ability to block and report.

Must read: WhatsApp Username rules explained: Allowed characters, length, and restrictions you need to know

Q: What is a username key?

A: An extra layer of protection you can enable with your username, so that another user will have to know both your username and your username key to contact you. You can reset your key at any time to stop new inbound contact through your username.

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Q: Do I have to link my other Meta accounts?

A: If you want the same username as your Instagram or Facebook account, you'll have to link them. This is one of the ways to reduce impersonation and to make sure you're the legitimate owner of the account. But after that, you can unlink the account if you want, or you can choose a username unique to WhatsApp.

Q: Can I change my username later?

A: Yes, as long as the new one you want is available.

