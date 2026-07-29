WhatsApp launches web calling: You can now make video & audio calls directly from your browser, no app needed

WhatsApp noted the feature is particularly useful for students on shared computers, professionals on work devices that restrict app downloads, or anyone who prefers to stay in their browser. "Whether you're a college student on a shared computer, using a work laptop that doesn't allow app downloads, or simply prefer your browser, you can jump on a call without leaving the browser you're already on," the company said.

Apart from web calling, the messaging platform has launched the following additional features.

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Call Transfer

Users can now move an active group call from one device to another without hanging up. If a call starts on a phone or tablet, it can be transferred seamlessly to WhatsApp Web or Desktop, or the other way around. "For those moments when you're on the go and start a call on your mobile device or tablet, you can seamlessly transfer it to WhatsApp Web or Desktop when you arrive home to collaborate on a larger screen – or vice versa," WhatsApp said.

Waiting Room

Group call hosts now have more control over who joins and when. When creating a WhatsApp call link with "Require approval to join" enabled, participants enter a waiting room until the host lets them in.

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QuickHD

Video quality at the start of calls has been improved. With QuickHD, high-definition video is now available from the very first seconds of a call, rather than taking time to load.

Noise Suppression

WhatsApp has also introduced noise suppression to filter out background sounds so the caller's voice comes through clearly even in loud or busy environments. The feature can be turned on or off at any point through in-call settings.

All five features are rolling out gradually and will be available to all users soon.