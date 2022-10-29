WhatsApp lets you easily download PAN card, Driving License, RC in seconds; here’s how

WhatsApp can be used for a lot of things apart from just texting and calling. There’s a way in which you can access important personal documents on WhatsApp, all without having to visit any govt office. MyGov has a service based on WhatsApp chatbots that uses Digilocker to get access to important govt documents. The Digilocker initiative was launched earlier this year, but many users are still unaware of the facilities. Essentially, this new WhatsApp chatbot aims to make it easier for the government to deliver its services. At the same time, users will also get access to all documents they need within a few seconds. All you need to do is access the MyGov Helpdesk chatbot on WhatsApp.

In order to make use of the Digilocker services on WhatsApp, you’ll need to authenticate the account. Once that’s done you can go on to download documents such as PAN card, driving license, and vehicle registration certificate, amongst others directly from WhatsApp. The MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp will provide a suite of services to offer support to the citizens.

These are the documents you can get using the WhatsApp chatbot via Digilocker

PAN card

Driving License

Class X Marksheet

Class XII Marksheet

CBSE Class X Passing Certificate

Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)

Insurance Policy – Two Wheeler

Insurance Policy Document (Life and Non-life available on Digilocker)

How to get download documents from Digilocker on WhatsApp

First, sign up for a Digilocker account. If you already have one, it gets easier to get the documents. In order to sign up for it, you’ll need your Aadhaar card details, mobile number, email ID, and date of birth. Once you’ve created an account, follow these steps on WhatsApp to get access to MyGov chatbot.

In order to access the new MyGov chatbot you will need to send ‘Namaste’ or ‘Hi’ or ‘Digilocker’ to the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515.

The moment you send ‘Digilocker’, you’ll get a response saying “Welcome to DigiLocker Services to download/issue your documents.”

The user will then have provide their Digilocker account details. The user will have to enter their Aadhar number. Once you do that, an OTP will be sent on your registered mobile device.

Once you enter the OTP, you’ll be able to download all the documents or any one that is available in your Digilocker account.

