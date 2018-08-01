WhatsApp looking for new team in India to get green signal for Payments

WhatsApp's Payment service is supposed to pilot in India but a new demand from the government will further extend the official launch date of the new feature. According to a report from The Economic Times, WhatsApp will have to set up an office in India to get a green signal for the Payments service. WhatsApp received this intimation from Indian government earlier last month when the company's chief operating officer, Matt Idema met officials from the ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY).

As a response, WhatsApp is looking forward to build a team in India. Currently, the brand is actively looking to fill the top positions in the new team which includes, India Head and Head of Policy.

The company has been asked to take this step mainly to satisfy MeitY's demand to have a physical presence within the country before launching a payments service for over 220 million subscribers.

The Indian officials claimed that since WhatsApp is launching this new feature as a pilot project in India, there's a need to set up a team to build confidence in this unprecedented service.

Earlier, the company was facing problems with WhatsApp's data storage method of financially sensitive information. The payment method was also under the scanner for bypassing the two-factor authentication made mandatory by Reserve Bank of India. As a response, the company announced a 24-hour customer support to address various issues related to Payments. The services can be access via e-mail and a toll-free number.

The company chief Mark Zuckerberg used the launch of this pilot program during the earnings call last month. "We've been testing payments on WhatsApp in India," Zuckerberg said on an earnings call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, after the company announced its second quarter financial results. "Of the people who have tested this, feedback and usage have been very strong. All signs point to a lot of people wanting to use this when the government gives us the green light," he added.

Edited by Danny D'Cruze