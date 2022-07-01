WhatsApp may soon get animated avatars for video calls, blur tool on desktop

If you may recall, Meta very recently rolled out some updates for its avatar feature on Messenger. At the same time, the company also rolled the avatar out to Instagram where it can be customised and used in the form of emojis. Now, it appears that there’s one other place Meta might bring in the option to use this avatar - WhatsApp.

The messaging platform is reportedly revamping its video calling feature in an effort to compete with the big guns in the space like Google and Zoom. And it is currently working on a feature that will allow users to create a virtual avatar that can be used for video calls.

This avatar feature on WhatsApp should work the same way as far as customisations are concerned as we’ve seen on both Messenger and Instagram. Additionally, users should be able to use the animated avatar on video calls instead of their own face, if they so desire.

Conceptually, this is expected to work the same way Memojis work on Apple devices and WhatsApp users should be able to switch to using their avatars on the video call screen. All the customisation for the avatar is going to happen from the Avatar Editor section that should be added under “Settings” and “Profile” (we assume) once the feature rolls out.

The avatar is also going to be available as stickers that can be shared within chats and groups, just like the Memoji and Meta’s other avatars on Messenger and Instagram. What is not clear at this point is whether this avatar is going to have the same customisation features as the ones on Meta’s other platforms, and if the user creates one on either of them it gets carried over to the others or not.

The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, who first spotted this, showed that the feature is currently available in the beta version for Android and might soon be available for iOS beta users as well before a more global rollout sometime in the future.

Another feature spotted on the platform on WhatsApp for iOS shows that users will soon be able to leave a group without letting others know. Additionally, there is a blur tool for desktop WhatsApp users that is also being tested. The silent exit option was spotted in the beta version iOS 22.14.0.71.

