WhatsApp may soon let you add voice messages to your status

WhatsApp status messages are the platform’s version of ephemeral stories. The concept of photo/video/text posts that disappear after 24 hours automatically was pioneered by Snapchat and then copied by Meta for Instagram, Facebook, and also WhatsApp. On WhatsApp too, as with all other Meta platforms, you can add photos, GIFs, videos, and text messages as your status updates and these disappear after 24 hours. And reports suggest that you will soon be able to add voice messages too.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on the option to let users record and upload voice messages as status updates, as spotted by WABetaInfo. Once the feature goes live, the app should allow you to record a voice message like you are allowed to do inside the chat. The platform might also allow you to upload existing audio files but there is no confirmation on that yet. While WhatsApp does allow users to send existing audio files in texts, they might support this too, but that remains to be seen.

The voice recordings you share as status updates will be visible to all your WhatsApp contacts depending on the privacy setting you have in place for the photos, videos, and other media. These updates would also be end-to-end encrypted.

WhatsApp is currently working on this feature, so there is no knowing when the testing will start and when the platform plans to roll it out to users globally.

Now, WhatsApp is only the latest platform to be testing voice posts for different purposes. Twitter. Recently, has also been testing out the option to post voice tweets on iOS. This test is being carried out with only a handful of users. However, unlike with Twitter, the addition of voice notes as status updates feels more natural since the platform already supports voice messages and has been doing so for a while now.

