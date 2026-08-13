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WhatsApp may soon let you personalise iPhone chats with animated wallpapers and new chat themes

WhatsApp may soon let you personalise iPhone chats with animated wallpapers and new chat themes

WhatsApp is testing a new way to personalise your chats on iPhone, with animated wallpapers, themed backgrounds and automatically matched message bubble colours for conversations.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 12:37 PM IST
WhatsApp may soon let you personalise iPhone chats with animated wallpapers and new chat themesWhatsApp पर सर्कुलेट हो रहा फेक मैसेज. (Photo: Unsplash)

WhatsApp is actively developing a broader and more diverse range of chat themes aimed at giving your individual conversations a highly tailored and distinct aesthetic. If you rely on WhatsApp frequently for daily communication, these upcoming personalisation options could soon provide fresh, creative ways to customise the overall visual appearance of your chats, allowing you to easily distinguish between work, family, and personal threads.

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This enhanced customisation feature is currently under active development specifically for iPhone users via iOS beta versions and is not yet available to the general public as a stable, official update.

Expanded theme options coming to WhatsApp chats

WhatsApp is developing the feature in beta version 26.31.10.74 for iOS, available through Apple's TestFlight programme. The update points to three categories of themes - Featured, Doodle and Minimal.

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Each category is expected to offer different visual styles, colours and wallpapers. This could make it easier for you to choose a look that matches your preference or gives different chats a distinct feel.

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WhatsApp will also automatically assign bubble colours for each theme. This is intended to keep the chat interface visually consistent while maintaining readability and accessibility.

Animated wallpapers could make chats more dynamic

The most notable addition is the inclusion of animated wallpapers. Instead of relying only on static backgrounds, you could eventually have wallpapers with subtle movement inside your conversations.

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The feature is still under development, so the final appearance and functionality could change before WhatsApp makes it available more widely. The same expanded theme experience is also being developed for Android, suggesting that the customisation push may eventually extend across both major mobile platforms.

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For now, you cannot access these new animated themes through the regular WhatsApp app. You will need to wait for WhatsApp to complete testing and begin a wider rollout.

The update is mainly about giving chats a more individual look, while WhatsApp continues to refine the feature before a potential public release.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 12:37 PM IST
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