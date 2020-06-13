WhatsApp may work on four devices simultaneously with single account soon; check details

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to operate simultaneously on four devices with one account. The feature could be one of the few elements that WhatsApp will gradually launch for multi-device support, India Today reported. According to a screenshot tweeted by WhatsApp watchdog, WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon let users sign into their account on more than one device at a time.

The working of this feature is likely to be determined by WiFi and other devices that may also need to be connected to sync data across devices. The screenshot shows a "continue" button to "begin the process" after WhatsApp is connected to WiFi. WhatsApp may provide mobile data as an opt-in option for users who don't have access to a WiFi connection but want WhatsApp on multiple devices, reported NDTV. This feature is still in the works and WhatsApp is not likely to roll it out any time soon.



Yes, it's the ability to use your WhatsApp account from 4 devices at the same time.

Under development, but it's great!



The best use case for providing the WiFi option is that there are many devices such as tablets and hybrid laptops that by default do not have support cellular connectivity. Mobile phones support SIM cards, along with a narrow range of tablets and even 2-in-1 laptops. As of now, WhatsApp can be signed into a single device using one account. While WhatsApp Web with the same account is available, it does not work similarly to using it on another smartphone.

WhatsApp Web also needs the smartphone connected to servers for tethering, a feature that is likely to go away when multi-device support comes in.

