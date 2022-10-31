WhatsApp ‘Message Yourself’ feature to roll out soon; how it will make your life easier

WhatsApp is working on a new feature called ‘Message Yourself’. As the name suggests, this is the official feature that will let you text yourself on the platform. The new feature has been spotted for Beta testers on Android. And since it is being rolled out to the beta testers, it is safe to assume that the WhatsApp feature will soon be introduced on the stable build as well. A screenshot of the new feature in action helps us understand its functionality.



A report by WABetaInfo shared a screenshot of the new feature highlighting how you might be able to use it. The report claims that the Message Yourself feature will be rolled out with the 2.22.24.2 beta update on Android. It is not the first time that WhatsApp will allow users to send texts to their own numbers. It has been possible to do so. However, the process wasn’t as streamlined or easy. With ‘Message Yourself’ you can easily locate your own chat and send messages or media or documents.



With the new update in place, WhatsApp has provided a caption to the chat and is calling it Message Yourself. The primary change you’ll notice is that in the chat, WhatsApp will now describe the caption as ‘Message Yourself’.

What the new WhatsApp Message Yourself feature might look like



Another difference is that previously you were required to open your own chat only through ‘Click to WhatsApp’. It is a method in which you will need to enter your own number in a link to start the chat. Once the chat has commenced, you’ll always find it in the chat list. The new ‘Message Yourself’ feature will allow users to easily access the chat for the first time, even through the app.



Why would you ‘Message Yourself’ on WhatsApp?



This feature is handy if you need to share any kind of notes with yourself or even important documents. With WhatsApp being available on different devices, this feature also helps in the instant sharing of media, documents, contacts, and more from one device to the other.



How can you text yourself without the new feature?

There is a Click to open method on WhatsApp that lets users begin a chat with themselves. Click to chat works on both your phone and WhatsApp Web.



Create your own link