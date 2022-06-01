WhatsApp might now allow you to edit sent text messages

WhatsApp has been adding a lot of little helpful features to the platform lately, including the support for bigger file sizes for media, message reactions, etc. The Meta-owned messaging platform has a new feature coming in that users have been requesting for a long while now. If reports are anything to go by, WhatsApp might soon add a way for users to fix typos and errors in sent text messages.

Currently if you make a typo or an error in a text, you just have to delete it and send it again. Or you use an asterix to correct the error in the next message. There is no way to possibly edit a message that you have already sent. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on an edit button that can change this giving users a more efficient way of correcting typos. WABetaInfo shared a screenshot that illystrates the upcoming feature.

To edit a message, users will just have to long-press on the sent message and then click on the three-dot menu. This will bring up the edit option which will allow users to make the necessary changes to the original message and resend it.

(Photo: WABetaInfo)

Now, it is not clear if there is going to be time window for users to make this edit or if an edited message will carry a label like WhatsApp’s forwarded messages do. So it remains to be seen how this part is tackled once the feature rolls out.

WhatsApp has been reportedly planning to add an edit button since 2017 and the first evidence of an edit feature was found in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.17.26, but it was never rolled out to end users. Other messaging platforms like Telegram have been allowing users to edit messages for a while now, so it is high time WhatsApp rolls it out too.

If and when WhatsApp is ready to roll out the edit button, it is going to get to beta users first before witnessing a more regular rollout.

