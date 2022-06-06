WhatsApp might soon add a double verification code for better security

WhatsApp might be working on adding an additional layer of security to prevent user accounts from being stolen by others in the form of a double verification code. Reportedly, WhatsApp is working on this feature for both Android and iOS services and as the name suggests, the platform will enforce a second verification code when a user signs in from a new device.

Currently, when a user signs in from a new device, WhatsApp sends a single six-digit verification code to allow a sign in. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a double verification code that will need users to type in a second code, after the six-digit one, to access their account from a new device. This second code is going to help prevent cases of spoofing in situations where a user gets tricked into sharing the first six-digit code by mistake.

As reports suggest, as and when this second verification code is enforced, users will be notified if someone has used the first six-digit code to initiate a sign-in on device. If the user is the one who has initiated it, the second code can then be typed in to access the account. If the user has not initiated the process, the notification will alert them to take the necessary precautions.

The second layer of security is a handy addition to the messaging platform that’s used by millions for personal and professional correspondence. Since the feature is currently being developed, there’s no information yet about when we might see it roll out. As and when it is ready, it should roll out to beta users first before seeing a more global release.

