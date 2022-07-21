WhatsApp now allows transfer of entire chat history from Android to iOS; check how

WhatsApp announced late Wednesday night that users can now transfer their entire chat history from Android to iOS. “Now you have the freedom to switch to and from your preferred devices,” it said in a tweet.

The messaging platform added that users can only transfer their personal messages, and that peer to peer payment messages are not transferable. It added that the call history can’t be transferred from an Android phone to an iPhone.

Transferred data does not go to cloud storage as a result of migration until the user creates an iCloud backup, it added. The Android phone will still have the data unless the user deletes it or wipes their phone.

How to transfer entire chat history from Android to iPhone:

Open the Move to iOS app on the Android phone

When a code is displayed on the iPhone, enter that on your Android phone

Tap Continue and follow the on-screen prompts

On the Transfer Data screen, select WhatsApp

Tap START on the Android phone

WhatsApp will prepare data for export and you will be eventually signed out from the Android phone

Tap NEXT to return to Move to iOS app

Tap CONTINUE to transfer the data; wait for confirmation of completion of transfer

Install the latest version of WhatsApp from App Store

Use same phone number as in the old device to log into WhatsApp

Tap Start when prompted, follow the instructions to complete

Finish activating new device

The messaging platform, however, added that for the seamless transfer of the chat history, the user will require Android OS Lollipop, SDK 21 or above, or Android 5 or above installed on the Android device, iOS 15.5 or above installed on the iPhone, Move to iOS app installed on the Android phone, WhatsApp iOS version 2.22.10.70 or above on the new device, WhatsApp Android version 2.22.7.74 or above on the old device, and the same phone number in both old and new devices. The iPhone must be factory new or reset to factory settings. Both the devices must be plugged to a power source and connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

