WhatsApp now allows transfer of entire chat history from Android to iOS; check how

WhatsApp announced late Wednesday night that users can now transfer their entire chat history from Android to iOS. “Now you have the freedom to switch to and from your preferred devices,” it said in a tweet.
The messaging platform added that users can only transfer their personal messages, and that peer to peer payment messages are not transferable. It added that the call history can’t be transferred from an Android phone to an iPhone.
Transferred data does not go to cloud storage as a result of migration until the user creates an iCloud backup, it added. The Android phone will still have the data unless the user deletes it or wipes their phone.
How to transfer entire chat history from Android to iPhone:
The messaging platform, however, added that for the seamless transfer of the chat history, the user will require Android OS Lollipop, SDK 21 or above, or Android 5 or above installed on the Android device, iOS 15.5 or above installed on the iPhone, Move to iOS app installed on the Android phone, WhatsApp iOS version 2.22.10.70 or above on the new device, WhatsApp Android version 2.22.7.74 or above on the old device, and the same phone number in both old and new devices. The iPhone must be factory new or reset to factory settings. Both the devices must be plugged to a power source and connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
Also read: Here’s why WhatsApp bans accounts and how you can fix it
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today