As one of the most widely used messaging apps in India, WhatsApp has become an integral part of our lives. However, with great power comes great responsibility, especially when it comes to protecting the privacy of its users, especially women. Here are some of the top WhatsApp privacy features every woman should know about:

Choose who you talk to:

WhatsApp allows you to block and report users who send you problematic messages, ensuring that they can no longer contact you. This feature provides a safe and secure space for you to communicate with people who have your phone number.

More control over the privacy of your messages:

End-to-end encryption secures all messages, photos, videos, voice messages, documents, status updates, and calls. Disappearing messages feature erases messages within a specific duration of 24 hours, seven days, or ninety days, and 'view once' feature allows you to share photos and videos without leaving a permanent digital record. You can also enable screenshot blocking for 'view once' messages for an added layer of protection.

Group privacy settings

WhatsApp's privacy settings and group invite system allow users to decide who can add them to groups, increasing user privacy and preventing people from adding you to groups you don't want to be a part of. You can also choose to exit a group privately without notifying everyone.

Control your online information

You can control your personal details such as profile photo, last seen, online status, about, status, and who sees them by selecting who gets access to your online information - everyone, contacts only, select contacts, or no one. You can also select who can and can't see when you're online.

Safeguard your account privacy

The Two-Step Verification feature enables an extra layer of security to your account, requiring a six-digit PIN when resetting and verifying your WhatsApp account. This is helpful in case a SIM card gets stolen or if the phone is compromised.

By utilizing these privacy features, women and even men can take control of their online experience.