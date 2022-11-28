WhatsApp rolling out new ‘Message Yourself’ feature; here’s how you can use it

WhatsApp is a versatile app. It offers a host of features ranging from plain old instant messaging to even e-commerce and online payments. Another feature is adding to the list. WhatsApp has started rolling out a new ‘Message Yourself’ feature to users in India. Using this new feature, you’ll be able to easily chat with yourself. It might sound weird but the use cases are immense. In fact, a lot of users have already figured out ways to text themselves, even before the feature had rolled out. WhatsApp has announced that this feature will be available on Android and iOS and will be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks.

The new WhatsApp ‘Message Yourself’ feature makes it easier to text yourself. You can do a one-on-one chat with yourself to send notes, reminders, and updates as needed. Users can keep track of their to-dos, and send themselves notes, reminders, and shopping lists on WhatsApp.

Step-by-step guide on How to use the Message Yourself feature:



Step 1: Open your WhatsApp



Step 2: Hit on the new chat button



Step 3: On top of the contact list you will be able to see your contact



Step 4: Click on your number and start messaging



Prior to this option, WhatsApp users had to use WhatsApp Web in order to start texting themselves via the ‘Create your own link’ feature. If you still haven’t received the ‘Message Yourself’ feature, follow these steps to activate a chat with your own number.

Use https://wa.me/ where the is a full phone number in international format. Omit any zeroes, brackets, or dashes when adding the phone number in international format.

Examples:

Use: https://wa.me/91XXXXXXXXXX

Don't use: https://wa.me/+91-(XXX)XXXXXXX



Once you enter this link, the chat will open up and you can go ahead and send texts, media, notes, and more.