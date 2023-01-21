WhatsApp rolling out new update with 'Block Shortcut' feature

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging platform, is reportedly rolling out a new 'Block Shortcut' feature that will enable users to block unknown and untrusted contacts right within the notification bar without having to open up the conversation, according to WABetaInfo.

This feature is designed to add an extra layer of security for users and will save them time when blocking unwanted contacts. It is reportedly being released in the upcoming update of the application for beta testers, however, no timeline has been specified.

The feature is designed to make it easier for users to block unwanted contacts quickly. It is also an important step in preventing spam and phishing attacks, as users can quickly block any untrusted contacts before they are able to access any sensitive information.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a shortcut right within the chat option in the chat list to block a contact quickly. This feature is likely to save time without opening the conversation and will make it easier and faster than ever before to block unwanted contacts.

WhatsApp is constantly working on new features to keep its users safe and secure, and the new blocking feature is just one of the many steps that the company is taking to ensure its users are protected.

A key privacy feature of WhatsApp is end-to-end encryption, which ensures that all messages, calls, and media shared on the platform are secure and private. This means that only the sender and the recipient of a message can read or listen to it, and no one else, not even WhatsApp, has access to the content.

WhatsApp has become one of the most widely used messaging apps in the world, with over 2 billion active users.

