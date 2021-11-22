WhatsApp rolls out flash calls, option to flag specific messages in India

In an effort to improve user experience, WhatsApp has introduced two new security features -- flash calls and the option to report a specific message.



The flash call feature on the messaging app adds an added layer of security when users sign up on the platform, while the message-level reporting will allow a user to report one specific message. The two new safety features join the list of other ones that WhatsApp already has, like the option to block contacts, disappearing messages, touch and face ID to lock the app, and of course, end-to-end encryption.



Till now, when new users registered on the app or were setting it up again on a new device, the platform sent an SMS to the registered number for confirmation. This feature will be joined by the flash call feature now on.



It will offer users the option to verify their phone number via an automated call instead of the SMS. WhatsApp claims that this is a much safer option for verification since it takes place within the app itself and eliminates the need to exit it and open the regular message app to procure the OTP.



The flash call feature is currently available only for Android users, and the company has not mentioned if and when it will be available for Apple.



The other feature added for security is the option to report a specific message. Till now, WhatsApp users could report an account or a user by going into user details, scrolling all the way down to either report and/or block it/them. The new feature allows users to report accounts by flagging a specific message.



Users can long press on any message to block or report a user. This message-level reporting feature essentially speeds up the report/blocking process.



WhatsApp had recently rolled out disappearing messages on the platform along with the ‘View Once’ feature. The latter allows users to send a photo or a video that will disappear once the person receiving the message has viewed it once. WhatsApp also has other security features like the option to control who can see profile photos, status, about, and last seen, along with the option to decide who can add you to a group chat.

