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WhatsApp rolls out new search shortcut on iOS for chats and channels

WhatsApp rolls out new search shortcut on iOS for chats and channels

WhatsApp is making message searches easier on iPhone with a new shortcut that lets users search directly from chats and channels without opening the information screen.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 5:00 PM IST
WhatsApp rolls out new search shortcut on iOS for chats and channelsWhatsApp rolls out a new search shortcut for chats and channels on iOS.(Representative image)

WhatsApp is rolling out a new search shortcut for chats and channels on iOS, making it easier to find specific messages without leaving the conversation. The new button appears at the top of the chat screen, just below the navigation bar, when you scroll up through a conversation. A single tap activates search mode, allowing you to enter a keyword and find matching messages directly within the chat.

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The feature is currently seen reaching some users through WhatsApp Messenger for iOS version 26.36.74, available on the App Store, as per WABetaInfo. However, the rollout is gradual, so you may not see the shortcut immediately.

WhatsApp changes how you search inside chats

Until now, searching for a message within a chat required you to open the chat information screen, tap the search button and then return to the conversation with search mode activated. The new shortcut removes these additional steps by bringing the search option directly into the chat interface.

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As per reports by WABetaInfo, the button appears when you scroll up through the conversation and disappears when you return to the bottom. WhatsApp is using this contextual placement so the shortcut appears when it is useful. The search itself works like the existing search mode, meaning users familiar with the current system will not need to learn a new process.

Search shortcut also works in WhatsApp channels

The shortcut is not limited to individual and group chats. WhatsApp is also bringing it to channels, where it appears in the same position below the navigation bar. This means you can search for older channel updates without opening the channel information screen.

WABetaInfo first reported the feature during development in August with iOS beta version 26.31.10.70, when the button appeared at the bottom of the screen. Before the wider rollout, WhatsApp moved it to the top, where it appears only while scrolling up and avoids a conflict with another button at the bottom.

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The feature is rolling out gradually and should reach more users over the coming weeks. WhatsApp has not announced when it will be available to everyone.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 5:00 PM IST
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