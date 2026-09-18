WhatsApp rolls out new search shortcut on iOS for chats and channels

The feature is currently seen reaching some users through WhatsApp Messenger for iOS version 26.36.74, available on the App Store, as per WABetaInfo. However, the rollout is gradual, so you may not see the shortcut immediately.

WhatsApp changes how you search inside chats

Until now, searching for a message within a chat required you to open the chat information screen, tap the search button and then return to the conversation with search mode activated. The new shortcut removes these additional steps by bringing the search option directly into the chat interface.

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As per reports by WABetaInfo, the button appears when you scroll up through the conversation and disappears when you return to the bottom. WhatsApp is using this contextual placement so the shortcut appears when it is useful. The search itself works like the existing search mode, meaning users familiar with the current system will not need to learn a new process.

Search shortcut also works in WhatsApp channels

The shortcut is not limited to individual and group chats. WhatsApp is also bringing it to channels, where it appears in the same position below the navigation bar. This means you can search for older channel updates without opening the channel information screen.

WABetaInfo first reported the feature during development in August with iOS beta version 26.31.10.70, when the button appeared at the bottom of the screen. Before the wider rollout, WhatsApp moved it to the top, where it appears only while scrolling up and avoids a conflict with another button at the bottom.

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The feature is rolling out gradually and should reach more users over the coming weeks. WhatsApp has not announced when it will be available to everyone.