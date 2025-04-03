WhatsApp sharpens focus on business chats with new controls and broadcast tools

Meta is refining how businesses engage with customers on WhatsApp, introducing a set of new tools and safeguards aimed at balancing user experience with business communication. With over two billion users globally and millions interacting with businesses daily, WhatsApp is evolving into more than just a messaging app.

From customer service and delivery updates to promotional offers and bill payments, WhatsApp’s growing role in commerce has prompted Meta to strengthen controls for both users and businesses.

WhatsApp is putting the user firmly in control of their business chats.

Message Opt-In: Users must initiate contact or explicitly opt in to receive business messages—whether through a website, in-store prompt, or a direct message. This ensures businesses only communicate with customers who’ve actively shown interest.

Blocking and Feedback Tools: Users can block or report businesses at any time. Reasons can include irrelevant messages or unsolicited contact. Additionally, buttons like “Interested” and “Not Interested” let users give quick feedback on messages such as back-in-stock alerts, coupon deals, or sale reminders.

Custom Chat Settings: Message preferences can be toggled on or off anytime, allowing users to avoid spam and stay focused on conversations that matter.

WhatsApp is also giving businesses new capabilities to fine-tune customer engagement, with an emphasis on value and restraint.

Business Broadcasts: A new paid feature within the WhatsApp Business app allows for more advanced message targeting. Designed to encourage thoughtful messaging, broadcasts are meant to share timely, relevant updates, not flood inboxes.

Message Limits: In an effort to prevent marketing overload, WhatsApp has introduced restrictions on the number of promotional messages users can receive.

Template Approvals and Quality Checks: Businesses using the WhatsApp Business Platform must adhere to strict messaging guidelines and use pre-approved templates. Meta also monitors message quality based on user feedback and read rates, offering businesses insights to improve communication strategies.

Policy Enforcement: Repeated violations of WhatsApp’s business policies can result in escalating restrictions, potentially halting a business’s ability to message altogether.