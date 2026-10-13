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WhatsApp storage full on Android or iPhone? Here are ways to free up space without deleting chats

WhatsApp storage full on Android or iPhone? Here are ways to free up space without deleting chats

Large videos, forwarded photos, and documents can quickly fill up your phone's storage. WhatsApp lets you review and remove unwanted media while keeping conversations, but the steps differ slightly by device.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 8:00 AM IST
WhatsApp storage full on Android or iPhone? Here are ways to free up space without deleting chats WhatsApp's storage manager lets Android and iPhone users remove unwanted media while retaining chats.(Representative image)

WhatsApp storage can fill up as photos, videos, voice notes and documents accumulate across personal and group chats. When space runs low, deleting entire conversations may seem like the easiest option, but you can remove selected media without necessarily losing their messages. WhatsApp's built-in storage manager identifies space-consuming files and lets you to review them before deleting.

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However, removing media from the app does not always delete other copies saved on the phone. If you use Android or an iPhone, you can manage WhatsApp storage and know what to check before clearing files.

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How to delete files without losing chats on Android

Open WhatsApp and tap the three-dot menu in the Chats tab. Go to Settings > Storage and data > Manage storage. The screen shows how much space WhatsApp uses, letting you review large files and media shared across conversations.

Select a chat or channel to review its files, which can be sorted by size. Choose unwanted photos, videos or documents and tap the delete option. You can also open an individual or group chat, tap its name and select Manage storage to review its media.

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To remove media from a particular conversation, open the chat, tap the three-dot menu, select More > Clear chat, and choose the option to delete media files. Review the selected categories before confirming, as this process can remove photos, videos, documents and audio without deleting the conversation itself. WhatsApp recommends backing up chats to a Google Account before deleting content.

How to clear media on iPhone

On an iPhone, open WhatsApp and tap your profile picture or Settings. Go to Storage and data > Manage storage to check how much space the app uses. Select a conversation to review its media and remove files you no longer need. You can also manage storage from an individual chat by tapping the contact or group name.

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Before deleting anything, back up your chats. Files removed from WhatsApp may still exist in your phone's Photos app or elsewhere on the device, so check for separate copies if you want to keep them.

Whether you use Android or an iPhone, you can easily free up WhatsApp storage without deleting entire conversations. Always review large files first to avoid accidentally removing important media.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026 8:00 AM IST
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