The company has announced partnerships with several telecom operators and eSIM providers across different markets, including India's Reliance Jio. While the move could make international travel connectivity more convenient, Indian users will have to wait for clarity on when the feature will reach the market.

WhatsApp wants to make international travel connectivity easier

WhatsApp's latest announcement signals an attempt to make its platform useful beyond everyday conversations. The company says people already use the app to receive boarding passes before departure, coordinate airport pickups and update family members about their journeys.

With the new feature, you will be able to buy and install a data eSIM for international travel in just a few taps without leaving WhatsApp. This means you will not have to look for an airport kiosk to purchase a local SIM card or search for a cafe offering Wi-Fi after landing.

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Importantly, travellers will be able to continue using WhatsApp with their existing phone number while accessing mobile data through the travel eSIM. The company says the feature is intended to help users stay connected without having to hunt for public Wi-Fi or incur international roaming charges.

Jio among WhatsApp's eSIM partners

To support the service across different destinations, WhatsApp is working with eSIM providers and telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Smart Axiata, Smart Communications and Verizon. The company has also indicated that it will work with other partners to make the service available in more destinations.

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WhatsApp head Kunal Shah has also shared his vision behind the move. In a post on X, Shah wrote, "What if WhatsApp could work anywhere you go in the world without any struggle." He said the company was beginning its early explorations around eSIMs so users could continue sending messages and stickers without interruptions. Shah also invited partners across the world to join the initiative.

However, the feature will not be available everywhere immediately. WhatsApp says it will begin rolling out the service in select countries soon. The company has not yet disclosed the initial launch markets or confirmed when Indian users will be able to purchase these travel data plans.

For now, travellers will have to wait for the feature to appear in their WhatsApp app. The company says you will be able to access it directly when it becomes available in your country.