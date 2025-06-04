WhatsApp testing precision text selection feature for Android and iOS users

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that could make copying specific sections of messages in chats significantly easier. Spotted in the latest beta versions of the messaging app for both iOS and Android, the upcoming feature will let users highlight and extract select words or phrases from within a message, eliminating the need to copy entire texts and manually trim them later.

According to WABetaInfo, a trusted WhatsApp feature tracker, the partial text selection tool has been detected in WhatsApp Beta for iOS version 25.16.81 and WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.18.3. Once rolled out, the feature would allow users to drag their finger across a message to highlight a specific segment, after which a pop-up menu will offer quick actions like copy and share.

Currently, WhatsApp lacks the ability to selectively copy a portion of text within a single message — a limitation that can be particularly frustrating with long messages or when forwarding specific details. The new feature aims to address this usability gap and streamline the messaging experience.

As of now, the partial copy functionality is only accessible to a limited group of iOS beta testers enrolled via Apple’s TestFlight programme, and has yet to reach Android testers through the Google Play Beta Programme. However, WABetaInfo suggests that the feature will gradually roll out to more users over the coming weeks.

Meta has yet to officially announce the feature.