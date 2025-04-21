WhatsApp tests on-device message translation for Android users with offline language packs

WhatsApp has begun testing a new feature that allows users to automatically translate messages within chats and channels, all while keeping them on-device to preserve privacy. Spotted in the latest beta version (v2.25.12.25) of WhatsApp for Android, the ‘Translate Messages’ feature works offline using downloadable language packs, ensuring that user data never leaves the device.

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the translation setting appears under the ‘Chat lock’ menu on a per-chat basis. Once enabled, users can select a preferred language from the current list, which includes Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, and Russian, and download a corresponding language pack. The translation process is then handled locally, aligning with WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption (E2EE) policy.

The feature has reportedly been in development since July 2024 and is designed to provide seamless communication across languages without routing message content through Meta’s servers. Users can choose to enable auto-translation for all messages in a chat or opt to manually translate individual messages by tapping a dedicated “Translate” option.

The Translate Messages feature is turned off by default and can be managed via the app’s settings, including language pack selection and removal. As with WhatsApp’s recent voice note transcription tool, which also relies on downloaded language packs, all translation takes place directly on the user’s device.

This feature appears to be part of WhatsApp’s broader push towards AI-powered and multilingual communication tools, while still preserving privacy and user control. Though currently limited to a small pool of beta testers, a wider rollout could follow in the coming weeks.