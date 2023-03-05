WhatsApp to introduce new feature allowing users to mute calls from unknown numbers

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging application, is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to mute calls from unknown numbers. The feature is expected to be launched in the coming months, providing relief to users who are tired of receiving unsolicited calls from unknown numbers.

“WhatsApp is developing a new feature that allows users to silence calls from unknown numbers while still showing them in the calls list and notification centre, for a future update of the app," according to WABetaInfo.

According to a recent report, the feature will be located in the app settings, and once enabled, calls from unknown numbers will be automatically silenced. The calls will still appear in the call list and notification centre, but users will not be disturbed by them. The feature will be particularly useful for reducing spam calls, which have become a major problem in recent years.

Currently, WhatsApp offers the option to block and report spam callers, but the ability to mute calls from unknown numbers will provide users with an additional layer of protection. The feature is still under development and will be released in a future update of the app.

In addition to the new mute calls feature, WhatsApp is also working on a redesign of its attachment menu for iOS. The new attachment menu will be similar to the one already available on WhatsApp for Android, providing users with a consistent experience across different platforms. The feature is still under development but is expected to be released in a future update of the app.

