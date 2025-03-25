WhatsApp to introduce Spotify integration for seamless music sharing on iOS: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will simplify sharing music on status updates through a dedicated Spotify integration. According to the feature tracker WABetaInfo, the popular messaging app is developing this tool for its iOS platform, allowing users to share their favourite tracks directly from Spotify to WhatsApp statuses with greater ease.

Currently, WhatsApp users must rely on copying, pasting, or forwarding links from music apps to share songs on their statuses. However, the new feature aims to eliminate this cumbersome process. As seen in the latest WhatsApp Beta for iOS app version 25.8.10.72, users will soon be able to integrate Spotify directly into their status updates.

According to screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, the integration will display a preview of the song being shared, including essential details such as the song title, artist name, and album cover. Additionally, there will be a ‘Play on Spotify’ option, allowing recipients to access the track instantly on Spotify.

This update is expected to make WhatsApp’s music-sharing experience more comparable to that of Instagram, another Meta-owned app that already supports similar functionality.

WABetaInfo noted that the new music-sharing feature will maintain WhatsApp’s signature end-to-end encryption, ensuring that only intended recipients can view the shared status. Although the feature is still under development, it is anticipated to roll out to more iOS beta testers in the coming weeks.

Interestingly, a similar feature is also reportedly in the works for Android. Earlier this month, WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.8.3, available via the Google Play Beta Programme, revealed signs of the same Spotify integration being tested.