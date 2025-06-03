Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
technology
news
WhatsApp to introduce usernames instead of phone numbers, similar to Telegram and Signal

WhatsApp to introduce usernames instead of phone numbers, similar to Telegram and Signal

The new feature has been spotted in beta testing and will bring enhanced privacy and security for WhatsApp users.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 3, 2025 12:47 PM IST
WhatsApp to introduce usernames instead of phone numbers, similar to Telegram and Signal

WhatsApp is gearing up to roll out a major update that could change how users connect on the platform. Soon, users will be able to choose a unique username, eliminating the need to share phone numbers when starting a conversation. The feature, which has been spotted in recent beta versions for iOS and is under active development for WhatsApp Web, aims to bolster privacy and minimise the risk of spam, scams, and unwanted contact.

Advertisement

Related Articles

A Shift Towards Anonymity

Traditionally, WhatsApp users have had to share their phone number to initiate contact, a practice that has raised long-standing privacy concerns, especially among women and those wary of scams. Once a number is shared, it can be misused across other apps or exploited in fraud schemes. By allowing communication through usernames, WhatsApp is addressing these issues head-on.

The new system will let users pick a unique identifier, much like Telegram or Signal, that replaces their phone number in chats and group conversations. This means people will be able to message others without ever revealing their number, unless they choose to.

Username Rules and Format

To ensure consistency and security, WhatsApp has introduced a strict set of rules for usernames. Each username must:

Advertisement
  • Contain at least one letter
  • Be between 3 and 30 characters long
  • Include only lowercase letters (a-z), numbers (0-9), periods, and underscores
  • Avoid domains (e.g. .com)
  • Not start or end with a period or contain consecutive periods
  • Not begin with “www.”

Duplicate usernames won’t be allowed, and users won’t be able to select a username already saved in their contact list. These limitations are designed to reduce confusion, prevent impersonation, and minimise the risk of scams.

User Experience and Notifications

Once a user selects a valid and available username, WhatsApp will confirm the choice with a celebratory confetti animation. The username will then be visible in private and group chats, replacing the user's phone number. If a user later decides to update their username, WhatsApp will automatically notify others in active conversations to ensure clarity and continuity.

Advertisement

Web Integration and Rollout Timeline

An upcoming update to WhatsApp Web will allow users to check the availability of usernames and set one up even before the full feature launches. Although the username system is not yet available to all beta testers, the ongoing backend development suggests a public release is likely in the coming weeks.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jun 3, 2025 12:47 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today