WhatsApp to soon allow users to edit their messages even after it is sent; here's how it will work

WhatsApp users may soon get a long-awaited feature of editing messages. The latest WhatsApp Beta for iOS 23.6.0.74 update is working on a new dedicated alert that will inform users when their edited message has been successfully sent to everyone in the conversation.

This WhatsApp feature will allow users to correct any mistakes quickly and easily. The new feature was spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks all the latest developments in the WhatsApp beta version.

According to the report, users will be able to edit their messages within 15 minutes of sending them, and the edited messages will be marked with an "edited" label within the message bubble. This is similar to the 'Forwarded' tag on messages.

However, there is one catch - this WhatsApp feature will only be available for users who are on the latest version of WhatsApp. Those who are using an older version will not be able to see edited messages until they upgrade to the latest version that is compatible with this feature. That means even if you manage to get the feature on your phone, the correction will reflect only if the recipient has the updated version of the app.

WhatsApp has not announced an official release date for this feature, as it is still under development. However, this latest update is a positive sign that it may be available soon.

WhatsApp new Windows Application

WhatsApp recently announced a new application for Windows users. This new version of the Windows desktop app loads faster and is built with an interface familiar to WhatsApp and Windows users. The users can host group video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people. WhatsApp has also promised future increments to these limits over time.

