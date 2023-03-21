WhatsApp unveils new features for groups, gives admins more control

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday announced new features for WhatsApp where admins can have more control over who can join a group and what groups you have in common with someone. He introduced the features on his Instagram Broadcast channel.



WhatsApp said that the upcoming update would give admins more control over their group privacy which means admins can decide who can or cannot join the group. An admin will have the option of sharing their group's invite URL or making their group joinable in a community.



“Groups are where people have some of their most intimate conversations and it’s important that admins are able to easily decide who can and cannot come in,” WhatsApp said.



The other feature will allow the ability to view what groups a user shares with known people. People will only need to search for a contact's name to see which groups they share.



“With the growth of Communities and their larger groups, we want to make it easy to know which groups you have in common with someone. Whether you’re trying to remember the name of a group you know you share with someone or you want to see the groups you’re both in, you can now easily search a contact’s name,” the company said.



These functionalities will be available globally in the next few weeks. These modifications mirror some of the recent enhancements, such as making groups larger and providing admins the option to delete messages received in groups they oversee. WhatsApp said that it would continue to provide new features to help consumers get the most out of the group talking capability.



Meanwhile, WhatsApp has released new updates under its community feature. In order to enhance and simplify the user interface the Meta-owned instant messaging platform has changed the interface of the "announcement group" and renamed it for its Android and iOS users.



Also, WhatsApp has relocated the community icon from the bottom bar to the chat header. The new update also includes some bug fixes.

