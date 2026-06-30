WhatsApp Username rules explained: Allowed characters, length, and restrictions you need to know

WhatsApp Username will be rolled out soon, and the platform is inviting users to reserve their desired username before anyone else does. WhatsApp is teasing the feature as a major privacy upgrade, as users will not have to exchange phone numbers to connect with anyone. Since you can reserve a username for WhatsApp, the company has shared some guidelines that you must follow.

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Must read: WhatsApp Usernames are here: Here's how to reserve yours before someone else does

WhatsApp Username rules

WhatsApp now allows you to reserve usernames to create a secure chat environment. However, your chosen WhatsApp Username must meet these specific constraints:

The WhatsApp Username should be between 3 and 35 characters long.

The username can consist of lowercase letters (a–z), numbers (0–9), periods (.), and underscores (_). However, it must contain at least one letter.

Symbols and spaces will not be allowed.

You can not use www, .com or .net.

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How to reserve WhatsApp Username

Step 1: Update your WhatsApp app via the Android Play Store or iPhone App Store.

Step 2: Open WhatsApp and go to “Settings.”

Step 3: Click on Account and then “Username”

Step 4: Now choose the available username before anyone else does.

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Who can see my username?

According to the WhatsApp Support page, WhatsApp users who do not have your phone number will be able to see your username by default. This will work in group chats, direct messages, and calls.

Your username will appear with an @ symbol so users can differentiate between your username, your display name, and your phone number. However, if someone has already saved your number, they'll still see the contact name they saved for you and your phone number.

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To share your username, you can generate a QR code or link that directs people to your username.

Can you change or delete my username?

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WhatsApp says that having a username is “completely optional.” You can also change or delete your username at any time.

WhatsApp says, “If you delete your username, people will be able to see your phone number again.”