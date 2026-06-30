WhatsApp Usernames are here: Here's how to reserve yours before someone else does

WhatsApp has made the username feature official by allowing users to reserve a unique username. The instant messaging platform is touting usernames as a privacy feature, allowing users to connect with others without sharing their phone numbers.

WhatsApp has a large user base, including people with similar or identical names. Therefore, WhatsApp says allowing users to reserve usernames ahead of the full rollout gives everyone a fair chance to claim their preferred username before someone else does.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Therefore, if you also want to claim a unique username for WhatsApp, then here’s how it's done.

WhatsApp's new Kunal Shah also shared an X post announcing the update.

Shah said, "Timing is everything."



"Joined WhatsApp early enough to claim my username before we release this to the world. Time to get yours."

Timing is everything. Joined WhatsApp early enough to claim my username before we release this to the world. Time to get yours.



A more private way to connect. Coming soon to your WhatsApp. https://t.co/ZIq3S5n7gc — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) June 29, 2026

How to reserve WhatsApp usernames

Step 1: Update your WhatsApp app via the Android Play Store or iPhone App Store.

Step 2: Open WhatsApp and go to “Settings.”

Advertisement

Step 3: Click on Account and then “Username”

Step 4: Now choose the available username before anyone else does.

Note: WhatsApp Username is an optional feature, and users can choose whether to create one or continue using the app with just their phone number.

WhatsApp further revealed that people cannot search or browse a list of WhatsApp usernames like they can on some social media platforms. Therefore, one needs to have the exact username to contact you for the first time.

WhatsApp is also introducing an additional privacy feature called a username key. This way other may have to enter both a user's username and the key before they can initiate a conversation.

WhatsApp is gradually rolling out the username reservation feature, and many users may be able to reserve their usernames as early as this week. However, the full username functionality is expected to roll out later this year.

Advertisement

Business Today has confirmed that several iPhone and Android users have already started receiving username reservation pop-ups, while others are still waiting for the feature to appear. If you haven't received it yet, you may need to wait for a future app update before you can reserve your username.