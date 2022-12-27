scorecardresearch
WhatsApp users alert! App to stop working on these Android, iOS phones after December 31

WhatsApp users who are unsure if their Android or iOS smartphones will be affected are encouraged to check the list below

As the year comes to a close, WhatsApp will be ending support for certain Android and Apple devices. These devices are limited by hardware and software and will no longer be able to support the latest versions of the operating system. As a result, support for these devices will be discontinued after December 31.

Users of affected devices are encouraged to upgrade to a newer model in order to continue using WhatsApp. The instant messaging application will continue to support newer devices and will also enable transition for those who upgrade to the next date.

This decision by WhatsApp comes as part of the company's efforts to provide the best possible experience for its users as well as the standard safety and privacy features.

While it may be inconvenient for some users to have to upgrade their devices. WhatsApp users who are unsure if their devices will be affected are encouraged to check the list below:

  • HTC Desire 500
  • Huawei Ascend D
  • Huawei Ascend D1
  • Huawei Ascend D2
  • Huawei Ascend G740
  • Huawei Ascend Mate
  • Huawei Ascend P1
  • Lenovo A820
  • LG Enact
  • LG Lucid 2
  • LG Optimus 4X HD
  • LG Optimus F3
  • LG Optimus F3Q
  • LG Optimus F5
  • LG Optimus F6
  • LG Optimus F7
  • LG Optimus L2 II
  • LG Optimus L3 II
  • LG Optimus L3 II Dual
  • LG Optimus L4 II
  • LG Optimus L4 II Dual
  • LG Optimus L5
  • LG Optimus L5 Dual
  • LG Optimus L5 II
  • LG Optimus L7
  • LG Optimus L7 II
  • LG Optimus L7 II Dual
  • LG Optimus Nitro HD
  • Grand S Flex ZTE
  • Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
  • Memo ZTE V956
  • Quad XL
  • Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
  • Samsung Galaxy Core
  • Samsung Galaxy S2
  • Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend II
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
  • Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
  • Apple iPhone 5
  • Apple iPhone 5c
  • Archos 53 Platinum
  • Sony Xperia Arc S
  • Sony Xperia miro
  • Sony Xperia Neo L
  • Wiko Cink Five
  • Wiko Darknight ZT

Published on: Dec 27, 2022, 10:10 AM IST
Posted by: Danny Cyril Dcruze, Dec 27, 2022, 9:48 AM IST
