WhatsApp users alert! App to stop working on these Android, iOS phones after December 31

As the year comes to a close, WhatsApp will be ending support for certain Android and Apple devices. These devices are limited by hardware and software and will no longer be able to support the latest versions of the operating system. As a result, support for these devices will be discontinued after December 31.

Users of affected devices are encouraged to upgrade to a newer model in order to continue using WhatsApp. The instant messaging application will continue to support newer devices and will also enable transition for those who upgrade to the next date.

This decision by WhatsApp comes as part of the company's efforts to provide the best possible experience for its users as well as the standard safety and privacy features.

While it may be inconvenient for some users to have to upgrade their devices. WhatsApp users who are unsure if their devices will be affected are encouraged to check the list below: