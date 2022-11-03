WhatsApp video calls can now support up to 32 members; feature rolling out to users

WhatsApp has made some major announcements today. The Meta-owned instant messaging service is expanding the size of group video calls to 32 members. This new feature will allow WhatsApp to take on more enterprise-focused competition like Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Besides this new addition, WhatsApp has also increased the group size to 1024 from 512. The instant messaging application has also started rolling out a feature called Communities. Additionally, the app will now allow in-chat polls which is for groups.

WhatsApp has made a substantial jump in terms of the number of video call participants. Prior to the update, the app only allowed 8 members in a video call. With the update, the number is at par with the participants you can invite in a voice call. WhatsApp will also change the video call interface in order to accommodate the higher number of callers.

WhatsApp Group Size

WhatsApp is also increasing the Group size to 1024. This is double of what it was in the earlier version. The bigger groups will allow more participants and this can become a helpful feature for enterprise-level functionalities.

WhatsApp in-chat poll

Apart from the bigger group size, another feature that has been added is the ability to conduct polls. WhatsApp will let group members create in-chat polls to gauge opinions on different subjects. This feature will come in handy as the WhatsApp group size is also expanding.

