WhatsApp voice & video calling, Status features stop working for users; details here

WhatsApp is facing a massive outage in India. The standard messaging service has stopped working for many users. Additionally, other primary features such as voice calling, video calling and even status uploads are facing issues.

Voice and Video calling: In terms of voice calling and video calling, the application is not able to patch through users.

Status Updates: If you try to post an image on the Status update feature, you’ll see that the process will get stuck on the “Sending” phase.

WhatsApp Web: WhatsApp desktop clients and WhatsApp Web application is also not responding to texts, calls and status updates.

WhatsApp’s Response

Meta has responded to Business Today's queries on WhatsApp outage. The Meta company spokesperson said, "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible."

The outage also seems to be affecting other prominent markets for WhatsApp, including the UK. Over 66,000 reports have been confirmed on the downdetector platform.