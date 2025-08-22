WhatsApp will soon let you leave voicemails if somebody misses your call

WhatsApp is experimenting with a new voicemail-style feature that allows users to leave a voice message if a call goes unanswered. The option, spotted in the latest Android beta by WABetaInfo, is currently available only to select testers.

The feature adds a “Record voice message” button that appears on the call screen when the recipient does not pick up. Alongside existing options to “Call again” or “Cancel”, this shortcut lets the caller immediately record and send a voice message without needing to switch back to the chat window.

Advertisement

Unlike the standard voice notes that can be sent at any time, this function is triggered specifically after a missed call. The message is delivered directly into the chat thread alongside the missed call notification, making it easier for recipients to notice and respond at their convenience.

The tool is intended to make follow-ups more seamless, especially in situations where urgent information needs to be conveyed but the other person is unavailable.

For now, the voicemail-like feature is limited to the Android beta version and has not yet appeared in WhatsApp’s iOS TestFlight programme. As with most experiments uncovered by WABetaInfo, there is no confirmed timeline for a wider rollout.

This development comes shortly after WhatsApp was also seen testing a reminders option to help users return calls they could not answer. With these additions, the platform appears to be placing fresh emphasis on enhancing its calling experience, even as many users increasingly prefer text-based communication.