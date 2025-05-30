WhatsApp will soon let you log out without losing any data: Here's how it works

WhatsApp is testing a new logout feature that will allow users to sign out of their primary account without deleting the app or losing their data.

Spotted in the latest Android beta version (2.25.17.37) by AssembleDebug in collaboration with Android Authority, the feature appears under Settings > Account as a new "Logout" option. It offers three choices:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Erase all data & preferences Keep all data & preferences Cancel

Choosing the second option will log the user out while preserving all chats, media files, group data, and app settings. This means users can log back in with their number and resume using WhatsApp exactly where they left off. Until now, users who wanted to leave WhatsApp on their primary device temporarily had to either uninstall the app or delete their account, risking data loss unless they backed up their chats manually.

This feature is currently marked for internal testing and may be made available to beta testers in the coming months before a wider release. It will bring WhatsApp more in line with other Meta platforms like Facebook, which already allow users to deactivate their accounts without permanent data loss.

Advertisement

The upcoming logout option is expected to be particularly useful for users looking to take a digital break, troubleshoot app issues, or switch between multiple accounts on the same device all without affecting their data.