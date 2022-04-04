WhatsApp’s new camera interface shows up on Android beta

WhatsApp, which has been consistently adding features and functions to the platform, recently added new options for messaging, and has been testing sharing of large files (as large as 2GB) with a small set of users. The Meta-owned messaging platform is always working on new features, but those don’t always roll out to all users at the same time.

For example, WhatsApp’s iOS users have been using a new camera interface for months now, and the platform is just about rolling it out to Android users, starting with the beta lot.

According to WABetaInfo, some users have been seeing an "updated camera interface in updates to the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android". This new update also brings in a new look when users select media.

The media bar for the camera, which was removed from iOS, has been restored on the Android version. Removing the media bar for iOS had drawn a lot of complaints from users.

If you are a beta tester on Android and do not see this new camera interface yet, you can expect to see it soon. It will eventually be rolled out to all users before WhatsApp makes it official.

Some reports suggest that the new camera interface can also come in with the boosted 2GB file-sharing capacity. The latter will make it easier to send high-resolution photos and videos on WhatsApp to others.

Recently, WhatsApp also added play and pause buttons for voice messages on the platform, and background playback option for these voice notes.

