WhatsApp’s new feature to allow users to pin messages within chats, group: Report

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would allow users to pin messages within chats and groups, WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo reported.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is useful since it will allow users to pin critical messages to the top of the conversation.

If a message is pinned and the recipient is using an older version of the app, the app will display a message in the chat asking the recipient to upgrade to the most recent version available on the store.

This feature will allow users to pin critical messages to the top of the conversation so that they can immediately access them without having to wade through the flood of messages that they receive on a daily basis. The functionality is currently in development and could be released to beta testers first, followed by general availability.

WABetaInfo shared a screenshot to explain the feature.

“As you can see in this screenshot, WhatsApp is really working on the ability to pin messages. In the case that a message is pinned and the recipient is on an old version of WhatsApp, the app will add a message in the conversation in order to ask to upgrade to the latest version available on the store,” the message on the website read.

This capacity will be especially useful in official WhatsApp groups, where messages come thick and fast, making it tough to hunt down a specific text. It will be included in a future app version.

Besides this, WhatsApp is aiming to debut a new feature that will allow users to rapidly build calling shortcuts from the app's list of contacts.

The instant messaging platform will release an upgrade that will allow users to create calling shortcuts by tapping any specific contact list inside their contact list. Users will need to update their app from either the App Store or Google Play to gain access to this functionality when it becomes available in a future version. The functionality is currently in development and is likely to be released initially on the Android application.

